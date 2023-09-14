Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Party Cheese Bread
You can’t go wrong with this cheese bread recipe!
Ingredients
1 round loaf sourdough bread (1 pound)
1 pound Monterey Jack cheese, sliced
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon celery salt
Minced fresh chives, optional
Directions
-Preheat oven to 350°. Cut bread into 1-inch slices to within 1/2 inch of the bottom of the loaf. Repeat cuts in the opposite direction. Insert cheese in cuts.
-Mix all remaining ingredients except chives; drizzle over bread. Wrap in foil; place on a baking sheet.
-Bake for 20 minutes. Unwrap; bake until cheese is melted, about 10 minutes longer. If desired, sprinkle with chives.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
