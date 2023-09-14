Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Party Cheese Bread

You can’t go wrong with this cheese bread recipe!

Ingredients

1 round loaf sourdough bread (1 pound)

1 pound Monterey Jack cheese, sliced



1/2 cup butter, melted2 tablespoons lemon juice2 tablespoons Dijon mustard1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder1/2 teaspoon onion powder1/2 teaspoon celery saltMinced fresh chives, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cut bread into 1-inch slices to within 1/2 inch of the bottom of the loaf. Repeat cuts in the opposite direction. Insert cheese in cuts.

-Mix all remaining ingredients except chives; drizzle over bread. Wrap in foil; place on a baking sheet.

-Bake for 20 minutes. Unwrap; bake until cheese is melted, about 10 minutes longer. If desired, sprinkle with chives.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.