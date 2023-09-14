 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Party Cheese Bread

Thursday, September 14, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You can’t go wrong with this cheese bread recipe!

Ingredients

1 round loaf sourdough bread (1 pound)
1 pound Monterey Jack cheese, sliced

1/2 cup butter, melted
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon celery salt
Minced fresh chives, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Cut bread into 1-inch slices to within 1/2 inch of the bottom of the loaf. Repeat cuts in the opposite direction. Insert cheese in cuts.

-Mix all remaining ingredients except chives; drizzle over bread. Wrap in foil; place on a baking sheet.

-Bake for 20 minutes. Unwrap; bake until cheese is melted, about 10 minutes longer. If desired, sprinkle with chives.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.