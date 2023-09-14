Clarion Kindness Project’s Sunshine Dinners Bringing Comfort and Connection to Area Seniors

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – In an endeavor to tackle the twin challenges of nutrition and loneliness faced by senior citizens, Clarion Kindness Project has launched its inaugural community project–Sunshine Dinners.

(Photo above: Left to right, Clarion Vocational Services employees Hope Thom, Marcia Beck, Deb Kaltenbach, and Shirley Haggerty.)

“Two things that are a concern for the senior population are nutrition and loneliness,” Clarion Kindness Project founder Jackie Griebel told exploreClarion.com. “This project is an attempt to address those issues.”

Sunshine Dinners’ mission is clear: every month, the organization will deliver nourishing dinners to the residents of Liberty Towers, a low-income senior housing facility in Clarion.

Clarion Kindness Project is collaborating with Clarion Vocational Services located on 7th Street in Clarion where staff members will prepare the meals.

Clarion Vocational Services employs and trains developmentally disabled individuals in vocational skills. It is this skilled workforce who will be preparing the meals that Clarion Kindness Project will be distributing.

According to Griebel, members of the Catholic Daughters of America have volunteered as the delivery team, bringing not only meals but also companionship to the residents of Liberty Towers during their visits.

Each Sunshine Dinner costs $6.50 to prepare. Clarion Kindness Project is reaching out to the community, seeking sponsorships to help fund these nutritious meals.

“When you sponsor a meal for $6.50, you’re not only helping a senior citizen, you are also helping to provide employment for the developmentally disabled folks at Clarion Vocational Services,” Griebel adds.

To contribute to the cause, individuals can make checks payable to Clarion Kindness Project, with “Sunshine Dinners” indicated on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Clarion Kindness Project at 13681 Route 208, Marble, PA 16334. Alternatively, an online donation portal is available for those who prefer to contribute electronically.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.