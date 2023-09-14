Clarion-Limestone Volleyball Remains Unbeaten With Sweep of Union

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. Ansley Burke and Jenna Dunn each put away eight kills to help the Clarion-Limestone volleyball team remain unbeaten on the season with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-16 victory over Union on Thursday evening.

(Pictured above, Clarion-Limestone’s Ansley Burke/photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

C-L (5-0) tallied 18 aces on the evening. Kaylee Smith served for five aces while Alyssa Wiant served for four, Dunn added three, with Burke and Hannah Beggs each serving for two aces.

“We know with our aggressive serve that we are going to have some errors,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “The girls stuck with their training, and we did end up with 18 aces, so that’s a positive. We had the errors, but the aces balanced that out a bit.”

Kaylee Smith handed out 22 assists while serving for a team-high 16 points. Beggs served for nine points while Maddy Greeley served for seven with Alyssa Wiant and Burke each serving for six points.

“Ansley had a really good night tonight,” said Troupe. “She did a good job at the net along with some good serving and I’m really proud of her effort tonight.”

C-L jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the opening set before Union battled back to within two at 10-8 forcing a C-L timeout. With Union still trailing by four at 14-10, the Lions began to pull away with a 7-1 run, which increased the lead to 10 at 21-11. C-L closed the set with a 4-2 edge for the 25-13 victory.

In the second set after an 9-6 C-L lead, the Lions once again began to take control with an 8-3 run to build a 17-9 lead. Smith then stepped to the service line and served for the next seven points to put C-L at set point 24-9 before a service error gave the ball to Union. Burke came up with a kill for C-L to close the set 25-10.

With Union trailing by four at 11-7, a service error by the Damsels gave the ball to C-L where Dunn promptly served for three consecutive aces to push the score to 15-7.

C-L eventually increased the lead to 10 at 19-9. Union actually outscored the Lions 7-6 the rest of the way, but the deficit was too large to overcome, and the Lions came away with the 25-16 victory to end the match.

“We have Redbank and North Clarion here on Monday and Tuesday which will both be tough matches and then we play at Moniteau on Thursday, so we have a big week ahead of us next week,” said Troupe.

