Police: Clarion Man Arrested on Felony DUI, Drug Possession After He Was Found Passed Out in Vehicle

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Clarion man was arrested last week on felony DUI and related charges after he was found passed out in his car.

Court documents indicate 32-year-old John M Shingledecker, of Clarion, was arrested on the following charges during a preliminary arraignment on Friday, September 8, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn:

DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 2 or 3 – 1st Offense, Felony 3

DUI: Controlled Substance – Metabolite – 1st Offense, Felony 3

DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Felony 3

Marijuana-Small Amt Personal Use, Misdemeanor

Int Poss Contr Subst By Per Not Reg, Misdemeanor

Use/Poss Of Drug Paraph, Misdemeanor

Careless Driving, Summary

Improper Stop, Summary

Duties At Stop Sign, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, on June 7, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Officer Evan T. Maxwell was on routine patrol in Clarion Borough in the area of North 5th Avenue near North 4th Avenue when he observed a silver Jeep at the aforementioned intersection. The vehicle was pulled out very far at this intersection and was almost entering the southbound lane of traffic.

Officer Maxwell proceeded past the vehicle down to the boat launch and then came back up 5th Avenue, now traveling south. The Jeep that Officer Maxwell observed when he first went down the hill was still at the intersection where he had observed it. Officer Maxwell passed the vehicle and proceeded to Ridge Road and took this street until he hit North 4th Avenue. He then turned onto North 4th Avenue, traveling north and came up directly behind the Jeep that he had observed several times now in the same location. It was now approximately 5:45 a.m., and the vehicle had not moved from where Officer Maxwell had originally observed it, the complaint states.

When Officer Maxwell pulled up behind the vehicle, he observed that its brake lights were illuminated, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Officer Maxwell exited his cruiser and approached the driver’s side front window and observed the vehicle had one occupant, a white male seated in the driver’s seat of the Jeep. The male was unresponsive and appeared to be passed out. The vehicle was still in gear and was running. Officer Maxwell knocked on the glass with his knuckles, and the male started to wake. The driver was identified as John Shingledecker.

The complaint states that John Shingledecker appeared very lethargic and had very red, glassy eyes. Officer Maxwell also detected an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officer Maxwell asked Shingledecker what he vas doing on the hill, and Shingledecker stated that he was out for a drive and apparently had passed out at the stop sign.

Officer Maxwell ran Shingledecker’s information, had him put the vehicle in gear, and then had him exit his vehicle. He asked Shingledecker when the last time he had consumed any marijuana, and Shingledecker stated he had smoked some marihuana last night and also admitted to consuming marijuana earlier in the morning, the complaint indicates.

It was noted that Shingledecker stated he had a medical card, but he believed it was expired. Officer Maxwell asked Shingledecker if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, and Shingledecker stated that there was some in a container on his seat. Officer Maxwell asked Shingledecker if it was in a dispensary container, and Shingledecker stated it was not and that it was just in a baggie, the complaint .

continues.

Shingledecker consented to SFST, which was conducted in part. Some tests were not administered given the steep grade of the stop location. Shingledecker was given the opportunity to attempt all tests at the station on a level flat surface, but he refused this, the complaint states.

Officer Maxwell then placed Shingledecker into custody for suspicion of DUI. Shingledecker was handcuffed and placed in the back of the cruiser. He was searched, and Officer Maxwell located several lighters on his person and a glass pipe with an “off-white residue,” suspected to be methamphetamine. These items were seized as evidence, according to the complaint.

Officer Maxwell transported Shingledecker to PSP Clarion, where a DRE evaluation was conducted. During the evaluation and after being mirandized, Shingledecker made several statements about drug use. He stated that, this same morning, he had smoked marijuana bud, as well as marijuana wax, which is much more potent and concentrated, the complaint notes.

He also stated that, if taken for a blood draw, drugs would be present in his system. After concluding his evaluation, Cpl Means, who administered the test, concluded that Shingledecker showed signs of impairment as a result of a drug or combination of drugs and recommended a blood draw, the complaint states.

After clearing PSP Clarion, Shingledecker was transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood draw. Shingledecker consented to the test and was transported to station following, the complaint indicates.

Officer Maxwell typed up a search warrant for Shingledecker’s vehicle, which was towed to the Clarion Borough PD station and placed in our secure impound. The search warrant was taken to Judge Quinn’s office and approved, the complaint notes.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and the following items were located: a clear glass meth bong, cloth dime bags container containing silver tube, brown tube with glass pipe, glass cookies pipe, two ooze silicone/glass containers, yellow/orange silicone container, Small ziploc baggie of marijuana, and OOZE glass plate with white powder residue, Green wooden box containing a package of sticky buns marijuana, clear container with two buds of marijuana, black cloth case with pipe juicy green apple rolling papers, and empty marijuana bags, fake grenade with four orange pills, a black metal lock tube with two blue pills, pink powder/ 2 b/w pill, grn cloth bag w/ smoking pipe, brown glass smoking pipe, Munkees pill holder with 4 blue pills, the complaint states.

These items were seized and noted on the search warrant inventory sheet, the complaint indicates.

Shingledecker’s blood was analyzed at NMS Labs and found to contain Amphetamine (96 ng/ml) and Methamphetamine (740 ng/mL). These substances are schedule II controlled substances, the complaint notes.

Officer Maxwell ran a criminal history request to find if Shingledecker had any prior DUI convictions. Based on the returned record, Officer Maxwell found that this would be Shingledecker’s third DUI offense within ten years, the complaint states.

Shingledecker is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail in lieu of $10,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, at 9:15 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

