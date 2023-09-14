Criminal Charges Dismissed Against Men Involved in Clarion Borough Altercation Sparked by Pedophile Accusation

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Criminal charges were dismissed against two Clarion men who are facing assault charges after a fight began when one of the men reportedly accused the other of being a pedophile.

According to court documents, criminal charges against 26-year-old Nicholas Anthony Dipierro and 27-year-old Jacob Mackenzie Strauser, both of Clarion, were dismissed during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, September 12, with District Judge Timothy Schill presiding.

The following offenses against Strauser were dismissed:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Dipierro had the following charges dismissed:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Criminal Mischief/Damage Property with Intent, Recklessness, Or Negligence, Summary

However, the following charge against each individual was moved to a non-traffic citation:

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

Court documents indicate both individuals pleaded guilty to the above charge and will pay a single fine of $268.25.

Details of the case:

On July 18 at 8:00 p.m., Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Street for a domestic-type incident that was escalating, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers Foust, Maxwell, and Armstrong arrived on the scene and saw Nicholas Dipierro and Jacob Strauser rolling around in the middle of South Street fighting, according to the complaint.

Officer Foust attempted to place Strauser under arrest and told him to stop yelling while he attempted to pull away. Finally, Strauser placed his hands behind his back and was placed into the rear of his vehicle, the complaint states.

Then, Officer Maxwell placed Dipierro under arrest and into his police vehicle, the complaint notes.

Dipierro’s mother was at the scene to pick him up.

According to the complaint, she reported that Strauser hit her on the face and spat in her hair. Officer Foust saw evidence of a white substance in her hair. She also complained of pain in her leg as a result of Strauser pushing her into her car. Officer Maxwell took photos of her hair. Then, EMS arrived and transported her to the Emergency Room, the complaint indicates.

It was noted that Strauser had a visible injury under his left eye. He reported that Dipierro had punched him multiple times in the face, and he punched Dipierro in the nose to defend himself and was trying to pin him down on the road, according to the complaint.

Strauser also stated that Dipierro was drunk during the altercation, the complaint notes.

It was also noted that Dipierro had several minor bloody cuts around his face and some abrasions on his back.

Strauser told Officer Foust that Dipierro was visiting his home when he became enraged and started smashing things. Strauser said Dipierro was told to leave. As Strauser’s husband was forcing Dipierro out of their home, Dipierro reportedly picked up a wooden statue from their porch and smashed out Strauser’s car window, according to the complaint.

Officer Foust saw that the passenger side window was completely smashed out with a wooden statue laying underneath it, the complaint notes.

The damage to the vehicle was approximately $250.00.

At Clarion Borough Police Station, Strauser reportedly admitted to spitting on Dipierro’s mother, according to the complaint.

Strauser reported that the fight began when Dipierro called him a pedophile; however, Strauser said the accusation is false.

EDITOR’S NOTE: No charges related to pedophilia have been filed against Strauser.

