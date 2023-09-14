Delbert D. Denny, 73, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Born November 18, 1949, in Franklin, he was a son of the late Harold B. Denny, Sr. and Dorothy A. O’Brien Denny.

Mr. Denny attended Franklin High School and worked for over 35 years as a garbage collector for County Environmental.

He enjoyed NASCAR, animals, and playing the lottery.

On May 6, 1970, he was married to the former Betty J. Bish who preceded him in death on June 22, 2008.

Surviving are nine siblings, Christina L. Schill and her husband Lawrence of Venus, Pamela J. Carter of Seneca, Jeffrey L. Denny of Franklin, Reginald E. Denny of Franklin, Cindy L. Gibbons and her husband Mark of Franklin, Brenda S. Deeter and her husband Steve of Franklin, Gary A. Denny of Yukon, OK, Greg A. Denny of Franklin, and Brigette L. McDonald and her husband Art of Franklin; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, George B. Denny, Harold B. Denny, Jr., and Patrick H. Denny.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm.

Funeral services will be held Monday in the funeral home at 11 am.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

