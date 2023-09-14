Delores I. Kent McKissick, 89, of Venus, passed away on September 12, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Born on April 27, 1934 in Kissinger Mills, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late John Joseph and Edna Ruth Young Kent.

She was a 1954 graduate of Union Joint High School in Rimersburg, PA.

On June 11, 1971, Delores was married to Jay McKissick who survives.

Delores retired after 28 years of service from Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion and she was also a homemaker.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Venus, PA.

Delores loved her husband, children and grandchildren.

She also enjoyed going camping with her friends and going to the Ocean on vacation.

In addition to her loving and devoted husband she is survived by a son Greg Kent and wife Tricia of Charlotte NC; Jay McKissick Jr. of Myrtle Beach SC; Cathy Higbee and husband Tim of Chambersburg; and Bill McKissick and wife Jone of Venus.

Ten grandchildren also survive: Scott Kent and wife Jacquelyn and Evan Kent all of Charlotte NC; Chris McKissick and wife Jamie of Myrtle Beach SC and Mallory McKissick of Fryburg; Dane Higbee Chambersburg, PA and Leah Higbee-Kunkleman and husband Chase of Florida, Chad McKissick and wife Emily of Venus, Chase McKissick and wife Stacy of Maryland, Channing McKissick and wife Julianna of Venus and Chelsea McKissick of Clarion.

Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren and also numerous nieces and nephews survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers: William, Huey, Joseph and Ralph Kent and sisters: Beatrice Steadman, Dorcus Hogan Grace Pollock and Ruth Guntrum.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Funeral services will be private for the family with Rev. Jeffery Piccirilli Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Venus officiating.

Interment will be in the Venus Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorials be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1759 County Line Road, PO Box 73, Venus PA 16364 or a charity of one’s choice.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

