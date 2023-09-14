Demolition Likely for Building Damaged in Bob’s Sub Fire

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – With safety concerns mounting, the fate of a building damaged in the Bob’s Sub fire remains in question.

(PHOTO ABOVE: Photo taken on the corner of 5th and Main. The wall photographed is keeping 507-509 Main Street closed off from the elements. 507 Main is home to Clarion Cigar and Pipe’s lounge while 509 Main is the entrance to the cigar shop.)

When fire destroyed the building that housed Bob’s Sub and the structure was later razed, demolition crews left one wall intact.

Clarion Borough Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Scott Sharrar said the wall that was left in place to help protect the adjoining building, which is currently the home of Clarion Cigar and Pipe.

“It (the wall) was part of Ron Eustice’s building, but it’s the only thing keeping the cigar store (507-509 Main Street) from being open to the elements,” said Sharrar. “That’s why it wasn’t torn down.”

Dissension between the building’s owner, Ahmed Bilal, and his insurance company over the responsibility of who pays for what and how much has kept the fate of the building in limbo.

Sharrar said no demo permits have been applied for, but the path to demolition seems to be the most likely at this point.

“I’ve talked to the owner and Ahmed said the insurance company won’t give him nearly what it’s going to cost to fix it.”

“His only option will probably be to demo the building,” stated Sharrar.

In the meantime, Clarion Cigar and Pipe has already made plans to move to a new location at 34 South 5th Avenue, the former home of POGO Appliance Center.

Sharrar believes Bilal will apply for a demolition permit after the new location is remodeled and ready for move-in.



(Above photo: Loose debris hangs off the remainder of the wall.)

Until then, Sharrar is putting safety first.

Sharrar doesn’t believe the structure will collapse of the structure; however, loose brick at the top is a concern.

“It’s inevitable,” said Sharrar. “They’re just going to keep working themselves loose with the rain and wind.”

“We’re looking to put up a temporary fence to keep people safe.”

“I do have a phone call out to the owner of Bob’s Sub (Eustice) to see if he could put up a fence or barricade or something to keep people out of that lot..especially with ALF coming up.”

Calls to Ahmed Bilal for comment were not returned.

(Above photo: A closer view of the remainder of 501 Main St.)

