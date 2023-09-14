Erie Man Jailed for Allegedly Stealing Money from PA Skill Machines, Damaging Laundromat in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Erie man is in the Clarion County Jail for allegedly stealing money from a PA Skills machine and damaging a laundromat in Paint Township.

Court documents indicate that PSP Clarion filed criminal charges against 34-year-old James Micheal Hribar, of Erie, on July 20, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint released to exploreClarion.com on Monday, September 11, this incident occurred at a laundromat on 28th Division Highway in Paint Township, Clarion County, around 8:24 p.m. on June 2.

The business at this location is a laundromat and has two skill games located inside in the back right corner, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, James Hribar arrived at this location around 8:20 p.m. on June 2. He walked into the laundromat and went to the back right corner where the skill games are located. He is dressed in a gray hoodie, wearing a black and red plaid backpack, the complaint indicates.

Hribar proceeded to take a crowbar out of his backpack and pry open the first skill game machine. He damaged the storage unit for the money and proceeded to put the money into his backpack, the complaint notes.

Hribar then went to the second skill game and proceeded to kick it in with his foot. He then opened the door on the machine and removed the money, placing it into his backpack, according to the complaint.

He left the business around 8:27 p.m., the complaint states.

After further investigation, Hribar was identified and his whereabouts were unknown at the time the criminal complaint was filed.

The total theft was listed as $584.00, as well as $3,000.00 in damages, the complaint notes.

Hribar was arraigned on Wednesday, August 30, at 1:00 p.m., on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

