Erna M. Webb, age 87 of Kossuth, passed away Tuesday afternoon September 12, 2023 at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.

Born March 30, 1936 in Heidesheim am Rhein, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Elisabetha Lehrbach Schott.

She married James H. Webb on January 21, 1956 in Germany and he preceded her in death on March 19, 2015.

Erna was a homemaker and a member of the Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church where she was very active as a board member, Sunday School teacher and member of the missions committee.

She loved her flowers and gardening.

Erna is survived by a son, Gordon Webb and his wife, Karen, of Willis, Texas and two grandchildren: Craig Webb of League City, Texas and Heidi Webb of Memphis, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons: Scott Webb in 1988 and Donald Webb in 2018, and a brother, Willy.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Erna at 11 a.m., Saturday September 16, 2023 at the Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 699 Golf Course Road, Kossuth.

Reverend Shawn Morgan, pastor of the church, and Reverend Mark Micklos, will officiate over the service.

Interment will take place in the Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

