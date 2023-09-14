Margaret V. Beichner, 93, formerly of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior Wednesday afternoon, September 13, 2023 at Oakwood Heights Village in Oil City, following an extended illness.

She was born in Bradford, McKean County on March 4, 1930 to the late Albert A. and Wilma V. (Wurster) Rex.

She attended schools in Shippenville.

Margaret previously attended the Seneca Evangelical Congregational Church where she was active in the monthly widow’s meetings.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, and canning.

Margaret was married in Seneca on May 28, 1949 to Robert C. Beichner, and he preceded her in death on December 23, 1991.

She is survived by three children: Robert A. Beichner (Jeri) of Cranberry, Ronald E. Beichner (Karen) of Wilson, North Carolina, and Julie M. Hummel (Lee) of Oil City; daughters-in-law, Martha Beichner of North Carolina and Deborah Beichner of Florida; her grandchildren, Trisha Wolfgong, Michelle Jewell (Kevin), Veronica McLawhorn (Jeremy), Michael Beichner, Carla Davis (Steve), David Beichner, Ann Beichner, Andy Beichner (Jennifer), Brittany Hughes, Bethany Beichner, LeAnn Hoffman (Angelo), Amy Amon (Paul), and Dana Lynch; and her great-grandchildren: Ashton, Philip, Nick, Charity, Wyatt, Teagen, Andrew, Colson, and Simon.

Also surviving is a sister, Carol Johnson of Oil City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Theodore E. Beichner and Rodney A. Beichner; four brothers, William, Wade, Albert, and Clifford Rex; and a sister, Edith Rex.

Visitation will be held Thursday (Sept. 14) in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca from 5-7 p.m.

Additional visitation will be held Friday (Sept. 15) in the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Hart, officiating.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Margaret’s family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Oakwood Heights Village and AseraCare Hospice for their excellent care and compassion provided.

Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice through the Amedisys Foundation, 12664 US Rte. 19, Waterford, PA 16441.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.