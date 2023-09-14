Miss Junior Teen, Miss Teen ALF Scholarship Program Contestants & Ticket Sales Announced

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Watch the talented girls of Clarion County compete for scholarship prizes and awards during the Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen ALF Scholarship Program.

This year’s program will be held on Saturday, September 30, at the Clarion-Limestone High School Auditorium.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 7:00 p.m.

There are five girls competing for each of the Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen titles.

The Miss Junior Teen contestants include Jeliza Childs, Rowan Faller, Lacie Lewis, Samantha Patton and Zoe Wolbert.

Jeliza Childs is the daughter of Analisa and Jeffery Childs of Strattanville and is an 8th grade student at Clarion-Limestone High School. She is a dance student at Clarion Center for the Arts. Her favorite genre of dance is jazz, which she will be performing the night of the event.

Rowan Faller is the daughter of Colleen and Evan Faller and the stepdaughter of Heidi Faller of Clarion. She is a 7th grade student at Clarion Area Jr-Sr High School. She has played the flute for three years and will be performing a flute number the night of the event.

Lacie Lewis is the daughter of Erin and Mike Lewis of Clarion and is an 8th grade student at PA Leadership Charter School. She has been a devoted dancer at Clarion Center for the Arts for over a decade. She will be performing a lyrical ballet performance the night of the event.

Samantha Patton is the daughter of Michael and Sara Patton of Clarion and an 8th grade student at Clarion-Limestone High School. She is a student at Clarion Center of the Arts where she studies several genres of dance including tap, ballet, jazz, pointe and cecchetti. She participates in the student assistant program and works with the younger dancers in their classes. She is a member of the CCA Sparklers competition team and is an altar server at Immaculate Conception. She will be performing a tap number the night of the event.

Zoie Wolbert is the daughter of Dean and Tiea Wolbert of Clarion. She is a 7th grade student at Clarion Area Jr-Sr High School. She is a student at Clarion Center for the Arts, where she takes various genres of dance and acrobatics. She is also a teaching assistant at CCA. Her favorite genre of dance is jazz. She will be performing a dance number on the night of the event.

The Miss Teen contestants include Ryleigh Dittman, Lia Hageter, Jordan McElravy, Jada Runyan, and Raegan Wyant.

Ryleigh Dittman is the daughter of Kevin and Brandie Dittman of Shippenville. She is a sophomore at Keystone Jr-Sr High School. Ryleigh participates in many school activities, including cheerleading, softball and music. Outside of school, she enjoys being a member of the Cornerstone Church Youth Group and Missions Team. In her free time, she enjoys writing poetry and will be presenting an original poem the night of the event.

Lia Hageter is the daughter of Audrey and Rob Hageter of Rimersburg. She is a sophomore at Redbank High School. Lia loves to sing and began taking formal voice lessons one year ago. She will be singing the night of the event.

Jordan McElravy is the daughter of Bryan and Sandi McElravy of Shippenville. She is a senior at Keystone Jr-Sr High School, where she is the captain of the dance team, a member of the select ensemble and choir, and a member of the National Honors Society. She participates in Student Government, yearbook, Keystone Youth Association and served as President of the SPARK club. She participated in her school musical Footloose, where she choreographed the dance numbers. She is passionate about dance and has been a student at Dancer’s Studio for 15 years. She has been on the dance competition team for nine years and company for 10 years. She is also a teaching assistant for younger classes. She will be performing a dance number on the night of the event.

Jada Runyan is the daughter of Chris and Christy Runyan of Corsica and a junior at Clarion-Limestone High School. She has been a member of the C-L/Wildcat marching band for four years where she twirls baton and flag. She has also been a cheerleader for five years, a member of theatre at C-L for three years, as well as a member of the Brookville Community Theatre for one year. She has choreographed for the Winterguard Team at school for three years and has been a member of her school’s choir for five years. She will be doing a vocal musical theatre presentation on the night of the event.

Raegan Wyant is the daughter of Todd and Jamie Wyant of New Bethlehem and a junior at Commonwealth Charter Academy. She participates in the band at her church and also as a singer and occasionally plays guitar there. She volunteers every summer at a local kids camp as a teen counselor and volunteers at Grace Community Church’s Vacation Bible School as well as helping out with child care there during events. She also participates in local open mic nights at Clarion Beef Barn and Michelle’s Café. Along with singing and playing her guitar, she also enjoys reading, art, and attending youth group and Bible study with her friends. She will be performing a vocal solo on the night of the event.

Reserved seats are on sale now and can be purchased in at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 650 Main Street or at the door the night of the event for $10.00 each.

It is asked that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock.”

For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or info@clarionpa.com.

