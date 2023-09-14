 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

PSP Fire Marshal Releases Cause and Origin of Farmington Township Structure Fire

Thursday, September 14, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

FirefighterFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The PSP Fire Marshal unit has determined the cause and origin of a structure fire that broke out in Farmington Township last month.

According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, September 13, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to a structure fire at 985 McDonald Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 6:52 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23.

Police say the fire chief of Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company requested a PSP Fire Marshal to assist in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Upon arrival, the PSP Fire Marshal determined the fire was accidental in nature and caused by an electrical malfunction.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, the estimated damage is $250,000.00.

The victim is a 63-year-old man from New Castle.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.