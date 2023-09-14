PSP Fire Marshal Releases Cause and Origin of Farmington Township Structure Fire

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The PSP Fire Marshal unit has determined the cause and origin of a structure fire that broke out in Farmington Township last month.

According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, September 13, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to a structure fire at 985 McDonald Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 6:52 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23.

Police say the fire chief of Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company requested a PSP Fire Marshal to assist in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Upon arrival, the PSP Fire Marshal determined the fire was accidental in nature and caused by an electrical malfunction.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, the estimated damage is $250,000.00.

The victim is a 63-year-old man from New Castle.

