Robert James Morgan, 78, of Baytown, Texas, formerly of western Pennsylvania, passed away July 31, 2023, in Texas following a lingering illness.

Born in Butler, Pa. on March 24, 1945, he was the son of the late R. Lyle and Almeda Snow Morgan.

Bob was a 1963 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Dist. (Emlenton), and in earlier years was affiliated with the former Scrubgrass Presbyterian Church and the local Grange Hall.

Bob entered the helicopter pilot training program following graduation from high school at Ft. Walters, AL, and was among the first pilots to move on to Viet Nam.

There he flew combat and rescue, and having saved many soldiers, he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross.

As a Warrant Officer (WO-2), he also earned the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Air Medal with ten Oak Leaf Clusters, NDSM, Republic of Viet Nam Campaign, one Oversea Bar, and two Purple Hearts.

He was a life member of VFW Post 912 and VVA 922 both of Baytown, TX., the Outlaws and Mavericks 175th AHC. and a Life member of the Viet Nam War Museum.

Bob had a total of flying helicopters for fifty-two years including military, EMS hospital services, offshore flying, and private service in New York City.

He was in Casper, Wyoming flying when he fell in love at first sight with a girl named Colieen, he stayed there and has been married to her for forty-three years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Lisa (Mark) Strittmatter and Kirsta (Kevin) Wolbert, children Bryten and Lily Morgan, step-children: Gary Oxford and Chris Oxford; several grand and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepsons Joe and Gene Oxford.

Visitation Sunday, Sept. 17 from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Washington St., Eau Claire where a Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m.

Members of the VFW and American Legion Posts of Parker will conduct services at 12:45 p.m. in the Funeral Home.

