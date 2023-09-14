Search Continues for Missing Clarion Woman

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 43-year-old Clarion woman who was last seen near the Cook Forest State Park Fire Tower was suspended on Wednesday night and will resume on Thursday.

According to Clarion Borough Police Chief William H. Peck, Andrea Leigh Guntrum went missing from her Clarion Borough residence on Tuesday between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

“We are concerned for her safety,” said Chief Peck.

Marienville-based State Police have confirmed to exploreClarion that Guntrum’s car was located on Fire Tower Road around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, prompting the search.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) rangers; volunteer fire departments from Farmington Township, Sigel, Marienville, and Emlenton; and Clarion-based State Police are involved in the search.

A missing person investigation is being led by the Clarion Borough Police Department.

The search is being conducted on foot, in the air, and in the water, according to Chief Peck.

UTVs, rescue boats, and state police helicopters are all being used in the search effort. Additionally, search and rescue dog teams are searching the Cook Forest area.

Chief Peck said the search was called off around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and will resume at daylight on Thursday.

Stay with Explore for updates on this Developing Story.

