Clarion County Community Bank in New Bethlehem to Host ‘Community Days’ This Friday
Thursday, September 14, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Community Bank will host “Community Days” this Friday, September 15, at the New Bethlehem location.
The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the New Bethlehem branch located at 308 Broad Street.
Clarion County Community Bank is asking the public to help “RAM up the Foodbanks” as part of Clarion County Community Bank’s Foodstock.
To help out, you can bring non-perishable food items or monetary donations to Clarion County Community Bank in New Bethlehem this Friday, September 15.
Be sure to enjoy a hot dog, chips, and a drink while you are there!
For more information about Clarion County Community Bank, please visit https://clarionbank.com/
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.