 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Kahle’s Kitchens Is Having a BioBrick Overstock Sale!

Thursday, September 14, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Kahle's Kitchens Bio bricksLEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Kahles Kitchens is having a BioBrick overstock sale!

For a limited time, get 50% off a full pallet of BioBricks–making each full pallet $125.00 each!

What are BioBricks?

BioBricks are compressed wood bricks made from dried sawdust designed to create hot and efficient fires in woodstoves.

BioBricks are ideally sized for optimal packing in woodstoves and made from 100% wood. They can be densely packed into the firebox of a stove which creates a hotter, longer burn, and are a less messy alternative to cordwood.

One ton of BioBricks is the equivalent of one cord of firewood in terms of BTUs.

In addition to being used as a stand-alone woodstove fuel, BioBricks are also great for starting fires and can improve the performance of under-seasoned cordwood when burned together.

Kahle’s Kitchens is located at 7488 Route 36, Leeper, Pa.

For more information call Kahle’s Kitchens at 814-744-9390.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.