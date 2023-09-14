SPONSORED: Kahle’s Kitchens Is Having a BioBrick Overstock Sale!
LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Kahles Kitchens is having a BioBrick overstock sale!
For a limited time, get 50% off a full pallet of BioBricks–making each full pallet $125.00 each!
What are BioBricks?
BioBricks are compressed wood bricks made from dried sawdust designed to create hot and efficient fires in woodstoves.
BioBricks are ideally sized for optimal packing in woodstoves and made from 100% wood. They can be densely packed into the firebox of a stove which creates a hotter, longer burn, and are a less messy alternative to cordwood.
One ton of BioBricks is the equivalent of one cord of firewood in terms of BTUs.
In addition to being used as a stand-alone woodstove fuel, BioBricks are also great for starting fires and can improve the performance of under-seasoned cordwood when burned together.
Kahle’s Kitchens is located at 7488 Route 36, Leeper, Pa.
For more information call Kahle’s Kitchens at 814-744-9390.
