SPONSORED: Memorial Stadium Press Box Gets a Makeover

Thursday, September 14, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer


Hopper press box
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Exciting news for Clarion Golden Eagles Fans!

The Press Box at Memorial Stadium received a well-deserved facelift thanks to the talented team at Hopper Corp!

Hopper Press Box 2

Hopper Press box 3

Need help? Don’t hestiate to ask Hopper Corp!

Email them directly at info@hoppercorp.com or give them a call at 1-814-275-6675.

They also have a live chat feature on the bottom left of their website where you can get in touch with them almost immediately.

Visit hoppercorp.com

Hopper Corp is located at 3279 State Route 28, Distant, PA.

Hopper (1)


