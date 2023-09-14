SPONSORED: Memorial Stadium Press Box Gets a Makeover
Thursday, September 14, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Exciting news for Clarion Golden Eagles Fans!
The Press Box at Memorial Stadium received a well-deserved facelift thanks to the talented team at Hopper Corp!
Need help? Don’t hestiate to ask Hopper Corp!
Email them directly at info@hoppercorp.com or give them a call at 1-814-275-6675.
They also have a live chat feature on the bottom left of their website where you can get in touch with them almost immediately.
Visit hoppercorp.com
Hopper Corp is located at 3279 State Route 28, Distant, PA.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.