Michael Patton Advising: Coming in 2024 – New 529 Plan to Roth IRA Rollover Option

In December 2022, Congress passed the SECURE 2.0 Act. It introduced two new rules relating to 529 plans and student debt that will take effect in 2024.
The first provision allows for tax- and penalty-free rollovers from a 529 plan to a Roth IRA. The second provision allows student loan payments made by employees to qualify for employer retirement matching contributions.
529 Plan to Roth IRA Rollover
529 plans are tax-advantaged savings accounts specifically geared to saving for college. In an effort to broaden their flexibility in situations where families have extra funds in an account, Congress created a new rollover option. Starting in 2024, 529 plan beneficiaries can roll over up to $35,000 to a Roth IRA over their lifetime. Here are the specific rules:
- Any rollover is subject to annual Roth IRA contribution limits, so a beneficiary can’t roll over $35,000 all at once. For example, in 2023, the Roth IRA contribution limit is $6,500 (for people under age 50) or earned income, whichever is less. If the limit remains the same in 2024, a beneficiary would be able to roll over up to $6,500.
- In order for the rollover to be tax- and penalty-free, the 529 plan must have been open for at least 15 years. If the 529 account owner (typically a parent) changes the beneficiary of the 529 plan at any point, this could potentially restart the 15-year clock.
- Contributions to a 529 plan made within five years of the rollover date can’t be rolled over — only 529 contributions made outside of the five-year window can be rolled over to the Roth IRA. For more information on determining the date of contributions, contact the 529 plan manager.
