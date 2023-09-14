Thomas R. Danzer, Jr. a lifelong Franklin resident, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

He was born in Franklin to Mary (Fahey) and Thomas Danzer, Sr. on February 14, 1969.

He attended St. Patrick Grade School and Venango Christian High School.

Tom worked at several grocery stores then a number of manufacturing plants during his CNC machining career.

He loved riding dirt bikes, fast cars, Jimmy Page’s music turned up loud, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and taking the kids out on the boat.

He is survived by his children: Mackenzie and Nathaniel Danzer.

He is also survived by his siblings: Amy and John Danzer; his nephew and niece, Ryan and Grace Danzer; as well as aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call Friday 10 a.m. until 12 noon in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Private services will be conducted at the convenience of his family, with burial to follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

