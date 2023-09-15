 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, September 15, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday
Patchy dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday
A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78.

