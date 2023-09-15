Brookville Woman Accused of Attempted Homicide of Ex-Boyfriend

WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill her ex-boyfriend in Warsaw Township early Thursday morning.

According to court records, State Police in DuBois filed the following criminal charges against 23-year-old Paige Nicole Lander, of Brookville, in District Judge David Inzana’s office:

Criminal Attempt – Murder Of The First Degree, H1

Criminal Attempt – Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, Felony 2

Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

According to a report issued by PSP DuBois, the alleged crime took place around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, near State Route 28 and Moore Lane, in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.

Police say Paige Lander was arrested for the attempted homicide of her ex-boyfriend.

The victim is a 20-year-old Brockway man.

No further details have been released at this time.

Lander was arraigned at 9:40 a.m. on Friday, September 15, in front of Judge Inzana.

She was placed in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $400,000.00 monetary bail.

She is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Additional details of the crime will be provided upon the receipt of a criminal complaint.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.