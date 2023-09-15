Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mini Cheeseburgers

Kids and adults alike will love the taste of these moist and mouthwatering mini burgers!

Ingredients

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1/4 cup quick-cooking oats



2 tablespoons dill pickle relish2 tablespoons ketchup2 teaspoons prepared mustard2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce1/4 teaspoon pepper1/8 teaspoon garlic powder1 pound ground beef3 to 4 slices of American cheese10 dinner rolls, split

Directions

-Preheat the broiler. In a large bowl, combine the first 8 ingredients. Add beef; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 10 patties. Transfer to a 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Broil 3-4 in. from heat for 4-6 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160°.

-Meanwhile, using a 1-in. pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter, cut out 10 pumpkin shapes from cheese slices or cut slices into thirds. Immediately place on burgers; serve on rolls.

-Freeze option: Place patties on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet; wrap and freeze until firm. Remove from pan and transfer to a large freezer container; return to freezer. To use, broil frozen patties as directed, increasing time as necessary.

