Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mini Cheeseburgers
Kids and adults alike will love the taste of these moist and mouthwatering mini burgers!
Ingredients
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1/4 cup quick-cooking oats
2 tablespoons ketchup
2 teaspoons prepared mustard
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1 pound ground beef
3 to 4 slices of American cheese
10 dinner rolls, split
Directions
-Preheat the broiler. In a large bowl, combine the first 8 ingredients. Add beef; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 10 patties. Transfer to a 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Broil 3-4 in. from heat for 4-6 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160°.
-Meanwhile, using a 1-in. pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter, cut out 10 pumpkin shapes from cheese slices or cut slices into thirds. Immediately place on burgers; serve on rolls.
-Freeze option: Place patties on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet; wrap and freeze until firm. Remove from pan and transfer to a large freezer container; return to freezer. To use, broil frozen patties as directed, increasing time as necessary.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
