Coroner: No Foul Play Suspected in Death of Missing Clarion Woman

Friday, September 15, 2023 @ 05:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

guntrumcoronerCOOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – No foul play is suspected in the death of a 43-year-old Clarion woman who was found in Cook Forest State Park on Thursday morning.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com the body of 43-year-old Andrea Leigh Guntrum, of Clarion, was found in the area of Seneca Fire Tower at 9:23 a.m. on Thursday, September 14.

No autopsy is scheduled, Shingledecker said.

According to Clarion Borough Police Chief William H. Peck, Guntrum went missing from her Clarion Borough residence on Tuesday between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Crews had been searching near Fire Tower Road for her.

Chief Peck told exploreClarion.com on Wednesday evening, “We are concerned for her safety.”

According to Marienville-based State Police, her car was located on Fire Tower Road around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, prompting the search.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) rangers; volunteer fire departments from Farmington Township, Sigel, Marienville, and Emlenton; and Clarion-based State Police were involved in the search.

The missing person investigation was led by the Clarion Borough Police Department.

According to Chief Peck, the search was being conducted on foot, in the air, and in the water.

Additionally, UTVs, rescue boats, and state police helicopters were being used, as well as search and rescue dog teams were searching the Cook Forest area.

Chief Peck said the search was called off around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and resumed at daylight on Thursday.

According to Shingledecker, further investigation into this incident is pending.

