Emergency Units Respond to Three-Vehicle Collision on Route 322 in Shippenville

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash in Shippenville on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, for a three-vehicle collision U.S. Route 322, near its intersection with State Route 66, in Shippenville, Paint Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher declined to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 1:23 p.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

