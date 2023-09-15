On September 13, 2023, Henry “Clyde” Bish, age 82 of Clarion, won the race and is now reacquainted with so many that he has missed.

The son of Foster Franklin Bish and Inez Jenny Martz Bish, Clyde was born in Strattanville on February 4, 1941.

He was the baby of 13, with 6 brothers; George, Roy, Bill, Mick, Darrel, and John, and 6 sisters: Marie Davis, Irene Daily, Mary Jane Miller, Grace Campbell, Olive Morrel, and Rose Bish.

Clyde was a 1959 graduate from Clarion-Limestone High School where he proudly was class president.

Having served 4 years in the navy, Clyde moved on to working with his brothers on his dad’s lumber mill among other career positions at Owen-Illinois, Clarion Hospital, Wolfs/Heilig Myers and working construction with some of his dearest friends and family.

Clyde held several positions on various boards and committees during his life but no position was more important than that of husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

As a dad he took his daughter Keleigh (Rob) Schimp and son David (Leigh Ann) Bish on many excursions; camp, hunting, fishing, sporting events, and his favorite; just getting in the car and going for a ride.

One could always find Clyde “papa” bragging about his grandchildren; Teighlor and Hunter “Will” Rice, Alli (Joe) Fremer, Hayden, Megan and McKenzie Schimp; Isaiah, Olivia, Adin and Blake Bish and Emma Goughler, and his great grandchildren; Auggie and Myla Fremer.

All whom he loved beyond measure.

There was not a moment when he would not set aside his wants or desires to help them or anyone, for that matter, with what they needed.

That is simply how he lived his life.

There was no force greater though, than the bond that held him to his most prized earthly friend, companion, and love… Patricia Ann (Myers) Bish.

Where you saw Clyde.

You saw Trish.

They were inseparable.

Married 59 years, Clyde and Trish lived a life fully devoted to each other.

They were the example of the scripture where a man and woman leave their father and mother and become one.

They were one.

The love they shared was something you could feel.

Clyde was deeply devoted to his Lord, Jesus Christ, whom he read with and spoke too daily.

No better example could be made of a man devoted to his family and to his faith.

His strength and compassion for people came from his closeness with the Lord.

He touched many lives.

Always recognized by that beautiful head of hair, a jovial smile, a twinkle in his eye and quick quips to make anyone’s day.

He loved to make people smile.

In his final moments Clyde was still making family, nurses and doctors smile.

It would be his hope and prayer that each moment he spent here will be celebrated and remembered with a smile.

As we all held hands, before dad went to be with the Lord, his greatest and most resounding charge was to his children, “Save my grandchildren! They must know the Lord. I want to see them again.”

You have fought the good fight our dear friend, father, and husband, Clyde.

It’s time for your crown.

See you again.

With all of our love; Dave, Keleigh, and Trish.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2023 and from 9-11:45 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023 in the Trinity Point Church of God, 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion.

Military Honors will be accorded at Noon in the church by the Craig E. Fleming American Legion Post #066 of Clarion.

Funeral services will immediately follow with Reverend Bruce Wilson, pastor of Trinity Point Church of God, officiating.

Services will be live streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at Noon Saturday.

Interment will follow in the Reidsburg Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Clyde’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.