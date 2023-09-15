 

Knights of Columbus Honor Family, Knight of the Year

Friday, September 15, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image - 2023-09-14T140054.357CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion Immaculate Conception Knights of Columbus Council #7549 honored their Family of the Year, and the Knight of the Year for the fraternal year 2022-2023.

(Pictured above, from left: Joe Glover and Jen Glover receiving the K of C Family of the Year award from past Grand Knight Gary Wolbert.)

Deacon Joe, Jen, and Elizabeth Glover were honored as Family of the Year, while Joe Polito was recognized as Knight of the Year.

The awards were presented at the annual appreciation dinner that was held at the Clarion American Legion on Saturday, September 9.

The council has 137 members and is active throughout the year with events that include Coats for Kids, Stocking for Seniors, Purses & Bling, Red Cross Blood Drive, Palm Sunday breakfast, National Night Out, Community Thanksgiving dinner, and I Love Clarion.

The Knights of Columbus make an annual scholarship donation of $7,500.00 to the Immaculate Conception School and have made donations to Next Step, Rural Ministries, Special Olympics, I-C parish, Wreaths Across America, YMCA, Clarion Hospital, Clarion Free Library, and Community Action, among other agencies.

Knight of the Year Joe Polito

The council will have their usual hot sausage and kettle corn available during the Autumn Leaf Festival in their trailer at the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue in downtown Clarion.

Darren Frederick (pictured below) assumed the role of Grand Knight from Gary Wolbert on July 1.

