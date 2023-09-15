Local Man Charged for Trespassing in Dorms at PennWest Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man who had been issued a “No Trespass Order” was charged for recently trespassing in dorms at PennWest Clarion.

Court documents indicate PennWest Clarion University Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Joshua Blackman, of Clarion, on Friday, September 8, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday September 1, at 11:53 p.m., Lt. Marcy Trombetta was dispatched to Main Street Suite North in Clarion Borough to investigate a report of a trespass.

A Community Assistant reported she believed she saw Joshua Blackman in the lounge area on the fourth floor and she was aware that Blackman had a Trespass Order, the complaint states.

Lt. Trombetta and Lt. D Siegel served Blackman with No Trespass Order on February 16, 2023, as authorized and signed by Chief Hendershot, the complaint indicates.

When Lt. Trombetta arrived, she spoke with two Community Assistants, who both stated they were on rounds and believe they saw Blackman with some females in the lounge, but they weren’t sure because he had his hoodie up. Lt. Trombetta went to the 4fourth floor and saw a black male with hoodie up and three black females sitting in the lounge area talking and playing “some sort of game,” the complaint notes.

Lt. Trombetta asked the male his name, and he stated “Joshua.” Lt. Trombetta stated “Joshua Blackman, right?” The male replied, “yes.” Lt. Trombetta asked Blackman what he was doing in the dorm and he stated he was playing a game with his friends. She told Blackman that he was advised by the University and this department that he was not permitted on campus. Blackman stated that since the previous charges had been dismissed, he thought he was fine to be back on campus, the complaint states.

According to the letter issued to Blackman on February 16, 2023, a No Trespass Order remains in effect until it expires or is extended/revoked. The order states it will be reviewed and may be modified after the conclusion of any civil or criminal proceedings.

Lt. Trombetta advised Blackman that he needed to leave and not return to campus. She advised Blackman that he could be charged with trespass and she would be contacting school officials on Tuesday to see when the trespass order expired, the complaint indicates.

Lt. Trombetta then escorted Blackman out of the building, and he left in his vehicle which was parked in the parking lot below Main Street South Suites. Blackman was advised not to be back on campus, the complaint notes.

On Tuesday September 5, Lt. Trombetta confirmed with University officials that the No Trespass Order issued to Blackman from PennWest University Clarion Police Department does not expire until February 16, 2024, the complaint states.

Blackman was charged with the following:

Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To Actor, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3, at 9:15 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

