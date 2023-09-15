North Clarion Grad Pays 9/11 Tribute with POTUS at Remembrance Ceremony

ANCHORAGE, AL (EYT) — On the solemn occasion of the September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, North Clarion High School graduate Chief Master Sergeant Amy Miller stood before a gathering of military members, families, and dignitaries. Her mission that day was to share a poignant memory of September 11, 2001, and to introduce the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden.

(Photo above: Chief Master Sergeant Amy Miller delivers remarks before introducing President Joe Biden at a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson)

“Good morning. It’s an honor to be here,” Sergeant Miller began, her words carrying the weight of her own profound experience. “Everyone remembers where they were and what they were doing on September 11, 2001”

For Amy (Hines) Miller, that fateful day transformed her into a first responder to one of the most devastating attacks on American soil.

“I remember getting the notification from my supervisor that I was being assigned to a search and recovery team and that I needed to go home and pack my bags,” she recounted. The shock of watching the attacks unfold on TV was quickly replaced by a call to duty.

“Our team of about 14 personnel boarded a C-17 from our home station the night of September 11—my husband was actually the crew chief on that C-17—and sent our team off that night,” she said, her voice unwavering.

Sergeant Miller and her team were dispatched to Fort Dix McGuire, New Jersey, to support FEMA in their search and recovery efforts.

“Being on site and seeing the billowing smoke rising from Ground Zero opened my eyes as a young airman,” she shared. “It made me realize what being a medic and military member truly means.”

Photo via Facebook.

After sharing her powerful recollection, Miller, who is a 1998 graduate of North Clarion Junior-Senior High School and a former Leeper resident, had the duty and honor of introducing President Joe Biden. Her presence on that stage, a testament to the courage and commitment of those who served on that fateful day.

Reflecting on her selection for this momentous occasion, Miller told exploreClarion, “I was selected from a tasker that the base had sent out to gather members’ stories and experiences from 9/11. I got the call Sunday morning that the White House chose me based on my story to introduce the POTUS.”

“The best part was I got to share this experience with my family, something my children will never forget,” she emphasized.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.