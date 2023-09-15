Nursing Home Patients’ Missing Drugs Found in Caregiver’s Car

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (EYT) — A personal care aide is accused of stealing patients’ medication from a New Wilmington nursing home after her probation officer discovered the drugs in her car.

Court records show that on September 11, the New Wilmington Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 49-year-old Wendy Renee Sloss, of Polk, in Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Russo’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, on August 24, an employee of a New Wilmington, Lawrence County nursing home reported a theft of patients’ medication by employee Wendy Renee Sloss to the New Wilmington Police Department (NWPD).

Sloss was hired as a personal care aid and was also assigned to administer certain medications to patients, the complaint notes.

The employee had recently been contacted by Clarion County Adult Probation officer Sara Mosely that Wendy Sloss, who is on probation for theft, had failed a drug test, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that a search of Sloss’ vehicle revealed numerous medication packs that were labeled with each patient’s name, date, type and quantity. It was later determined that they belonged to the nursing home in New Wilmington and their patients.

Sloss was remanded to the Clarion County Jail for a violation of her probation, the complaint indicates.

On August 29, NWPD Chief Eric Jewell interviewed Sloss at the Clarion County Jail.

Sloss waived her Miranda Rights and allegedly admitted to taking the medication between August 18 and August 21 from the nursing home, but she denied depriving any patient of their prescription drugs. She allegedly stated that the patients had declined to take their drugs, and she was busy so she forgot to turn them back in for proper disposal or re-stocking, the complaint indicates.

It was noted that she acknowledged she failed to document the drug declinations as required, the complaint continues.

She claimed she planned to return the medication back to the nursing home but was incarcerated by her probation officer so she could not return the drugs, the complaint states.

During the interview with Chief Jewell, Sloss told him that she put the drugs in her bag in her vehicle. She admitted to an on-and-off addiction to benzodiazepines and to pleading guilty to theft of money from an elderly patient in the past. She said the recent positive drug test was due to her taking a Xanax tablet that she got from a friend. She said she suffers from anxiety-related issues, according to the complaint.

Sloss gave a four-page voluntary written statement on the matter, the complaint notes.

Later that day, Chief Jewell met with Officer Mosely in the parking lot of the Clarion County Jail. Mosely turned over the seized medication from Sloss’ vehicle as evidence, which Chief Jewell retained along with Sloss’ employee ID card. Mosely advised Chief Jewell that Sloss was also recently charged by Meadville-based Pennsylvania State Police for a medication theft from a different care home. Mosely later emailed Chief Jewell photographs showing the recovery of the medications from Sloss’ vehicle, according to the complaint.

The evidence retained by the New Wilmington Police Department contained 13 prescription tablets, 11 prescription capsules, and one over-the-counter tablet from a total of nine named victims. It also included Sloss’ ID card, a clear plastic cup, a white paper cup, and one blue latex glove, the complaint states.

Chief Jewell photographed the evidence and then sealed it in a new yellow evidence envelope, sealed with evidence tape marked for identification. It was then secured in the NWPD Evidence Room, the complaint notes.

On August 30, Chief Jewell searched the state UJS Portal and confirmed that Sloss has an active criminal case in Crawford County wherein she is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Financial Exploitation of an Older Adult or Care-Dependant Person, Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct, the complaint indicates.

On September 5, Chief Jewell learned from the employee at the nursing home in New Wilmington that the approximate total value of the stolen medication is $70.61, the complaint states.

On September 7, Chief Jewell discussed the nursing home’s medication dispensing procedures with an employee of the facility. Procedures require the employee to open the medication packets and place the medication in a pill cup then offer the medication to the patients. Procedures further require multiple attempts by staff and if necessary a different staff person to give patients, especially dementia patients, ample opportunity to take their prescribed medication, according to the complaint.

Chief Jewell also learned that declined medication is returned to the lead nurse for disposal and documentation. The fact the seized/recovered medication packets were never opened suggests Sloss never offered the medication to her patients, the complaint continues.

According to court records, Sloss was arraigned at 11:10 a.m. on September 11, on the following charges in front of Judge Russo:

Financial Exploitation of Older Adult or Care Dependent Person, Felony 1

Endangers Welfare of Care Dependent Person for Whom He is Responsible, Felony 3

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, Sloss was lodged in the Lawrence County Prison, court documents indicate.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 20, at 10:30 a.m., with Judge Russo presiding.

