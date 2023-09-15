Oil Region Astronomical Society Public Night Set for September 23

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host a public night on Saturday, September 23, at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center, home of the Bedow Memorial Observatory.

The event will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The observatory houses a 30-inch telescope, the largest available for public observation in Western Pennsylvania.

Weather permitting, there will be opportunities to observe celestial objects through the 30-inch telescope. In addition to night sky observation, there will be a presentation on nature and astronomy digital photography by ORAS member Dean Salisbury.

Public Night Schedule

6:30 PM – The site opens to visitors

7:00 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. – Observatory Updates for the Public

7:10 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Education Program: Can your digital camera be used to make images at night? Absolutely. This presentation provides tips on how to make impressive wildlife images during the day and dramatic star images at night using the same camera and lenses.

8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.: Observing through ORAS Telescopes (weather permitting)

About the presenter

A current member of ORAS, Dean Salisbury has been passionate about photography since his father gave him his old Argus C3 in 1964.

He still has that camera, and it continues to work just fine.

Photographing subjects “not made by man” is his main interest. First birds, then experimenting with nightscape imaging. The surprise appearance of a meteor in one of his images got him hooked on astrophotography.

Salisbury enjoys learning from fellow enthusiasts and loves sharing his own experiences with others.

Who can attend?

Anyone who is interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics may attend.

Members of the general public, educators, and students from surrounding schools are strongly encouraged to participate.

Public nights are free and open to all.

The Oil Region Astronomical Learning Center is located approximately 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman, at 4249 Camp Coffman Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

For more information about ORAS and its events, visit ORAS.org or email info@oras.org.

