Police: 14-Year-Old Driver Crashes Vehicle Off Route 66 in Paint Township

Friday, September 15, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released information regarding a crash in Paint Township involving a 14-year-old driver.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, September 14, the crash happened at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, on State Route 66, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2012 Buick Enclave driven by a 14-year-old male from Oil City was attempting to go in reverse after traveling through a gas station rear traffic way.

According to police, the operator failed to notice an embankment when going in reverse and backed up into it.

The rear bumper made initial contact with a chain link in the embankment and attempted to go forward to exit it, but the vehicle became stuck.

The operator and a 14-year-old female passenger, also from Oil City, were using seat belts and were not injured.

The vehicle was required to be towed out of the embankment.

According to police, the juvenile operator was charged with a traffic violation.


