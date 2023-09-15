 

Police ID Driver Accused of Fleeing Scene of Crash in I-80 Construction Zone in Richland Township

Friday, September 15, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-light-barRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities identified the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 in Richland Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:02 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, on I-80, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2012 Jeep Liberty driven by 68-year-old Patti J. Hackenburg, of Millmont, was traveling eastbound in the left lane and began merging into the right lane due to construction ahead.

Hackenburg’s vehicle then impacted the left rear trailer of a 2014 International Harvester operated by 33-year-old James M. Mettille, of La Crosse, WI, which was traveling straight in the right lane.

According to police, Mettille continued traveling east and did not stop to exchange information for the crash.

Neither driver was injured.


