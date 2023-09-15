Public Invited to Participate in Centennial Time Capsule

WARREN, Pa. — The USDA Forest Service is inviting the public to participate in a time capsule to commemorate one hundred years since the establishment of Allegheny National Forest.

Forest staff are collecting small flat items, three by five inches or smaller, that illustrate the history and character of the Allegheny National Forest.

Items will be placed in a time capsule to be opened in 50 years at a public ceremony in September of 2073. Examples of items that will be accepted include photographs, postcards, stickers, letters, sketches, or poems.

To contribute to the centennial time capsule please bring your item to the Allegheny National Forest Centennial Celebration at Twin Lakes Recreation Area on Sunday, September 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The celebration at Twin Lakes Recreation Area is the signature event for a weekend of exciting opportunities that include the ANF100 Juried Art Exhibition at the Crary Art Gallery, ANF on Film: A Hunter’s/Angler’s Guide to ANF at the Struthers Library Theatre, and the Jakes Rocks Trail Fest at Kinzua Beach.

Partners of the USDA Forest Service and local businesses have sponsored additional activities to encourage participants’ enjoyment of the forest including a 100-mile Hiking Challenge, a 100-mile Paddle Challenge, a Centennial Geocache Trail, and more.

Information on these activities is available on the USDA website.

