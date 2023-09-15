Ruth A. Thompson, age 91, of Oil City, passed away on September 12, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital, after spending the last few years at The Caring Place, in Franklin.

Born in Oil City, on June 30, 1932, she was a daughter to the late Herbert and Clara Waite Feely.

She was an Oil City High School graduate.

On May 16, 1952, she was married to Robert E. Thompson, who preceded her in death on July 17, 2015.

They spent 63 years in marriage together.

Ruth was a member of the Rouseville United Methodist Church, and during her stay at The Caring Place, she became active with the Church of God.

Ruth was known for her outgoing, social personality. She loved spending time with her family and friends, her breakfast club every Tuesday, and her “lunch bunch.”

She enjoyed concerts in the park and going to her camp on Lake Erie.

She was also an avid Pittsburgh Penguin fan.

Ruth was known to have the cleanest and neatest house in the entire area, and even wore out her vacuum’s wheels on more than one occasion.

Surviving are three children, Karen Ziemba and partner James Vincent of Clarendon, PA, Robert Thompson and wife Christine of Ocala, FL, and Jan Tackett and husband Wade of Ocklawaha, FL.

Also surviving are 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and several step grandchildren.

In addition, one sister survives, Lois Campbell of Frisco, TX.

Preceding Ruth in death are her parents, her husband, Robert, and one grandson, Michael Ziemba.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm, with funeral services beginning at 4 pm, with the Rev. Mark Rusnak and Rev. Melissa Whitling co-officiating.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth’s name to the Rouseville United Methodist Church, 12 Church Street, Rouseville, PA 16344.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

