SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber in Sligo Carries MasterSeal 581

Friday, September 15, 2023 @ 09:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Heeter lumber master seal (1)SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber in Sligo carries MasterSeal 581, a cement-based waterproof coating product.

How does MasterSeal 581 w​​​ork?

MasterSeal 581 is a portland cement-based coating for concrete and masonry that resists both positive and negative hydrostatic pressure creating a low maintenance and highly durable waterproof barrier.

What are the uniq​​ue features of MasterSeal 581?

  • Waterproof to help protect building interiors from dampness and moisture damage
  • Breathable, allowing interior moisture to escape without damaging coating

Stop by Heeter Lumber in Sligo to pick up your MasterSeal 851 today!

Heeter Lumber is located at 101 Shorb Street, Sligo, PA, 16255.

For more information about Heeter Lumber, please visit www.heeterlumber.com or visit them on Facebook.

Heeter Lumber Logo 2 (1) (1)


