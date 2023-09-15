SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber in Sligo Carries MasterSeal 581
Friday, September 15, 2023 @ 09:09 AM
SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber in Sligo carries MasterSeal 581, a cement-based waterproof coating product.
How does MasterSeal 581 work?
MasterSeal 581 is a portland cement-based coating for concrete and masonry that resists both positive and negative hydrostatic pressure creating a low maintenance and highly durable waterproof barrier.
What are the unique features of MasterSeal 581?
- Waterproof to help protect building interiors from dampness and moisture damage
- Breathable, allowing interior moisture to escape without damaging coating
Stop by Heeter Lumber in Sligo to pick up your MasterSeal 851 today!
Heeter Lumber is located at 101 Shorb Street, Sligo, PA, 16255.
For more information about Heeter Lumber, please visit www.heeterlumber.com or visit them on Facebook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.