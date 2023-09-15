SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet Has New Silverado Pickups, Colorado Pickups, Equinox SUVs and More!
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet has new Silverado Pickups, Colorado Pickups, Equinox SUVs, and more on their lot in New Bethlehem!
NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive RST
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $58,665
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 1LT
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $62,655
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2023 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE
AWD 1LS
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $39,130
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2023 CHEVROLET COLORADO
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $43,755
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Double Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 2FL
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $49,645
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom
This 1500 Silverado Custom has up to $7,250 off if you qualify!
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $50,140
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LT
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $59,370
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
AWD RS
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $35,440
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
AWD RS
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $37,135
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)
REDBANK CHEVROLET has an influx of Equinox SUVs! Lots of well-equipped ones to choose from!
Here’s a link to view all of them: https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/VehicleSearchResults?search=new&make=Chevrolet&model=Equinox&trim=AWD%20LT,AWD%20RS
Click here to view all new Silverado 1500 pickups on Redbank Chevrolet’s lot.
There are 60 new vehicles at their dealership that includes Silverado Pickups, Equinox Vehicles, Blazers, Traverses, and more!
Stop in today and ask Redbank Chevrolet sales professional Wylie Miller for additional information on available vehicles!
For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com OR – Call 814-275-6734.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.