United Way of Clarion County’s 39th Annual 5K & 10K Set for September 30
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – United Way of Clarion County’s 39th Annual 5K & 10K Race is scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023.
Race day registration and check-in begins at 7:00 a.m. The 10K will start promptly at 8:00 a.m. and the 5K will follow at 8:05 am.
The race begins and ends at PennWest-Clarion’s Memorial Stadium, and the courses will take you through the beautiful streets of Clarion. Proceeds from this event benefit United Way of Clarion County’s work in the community supporting health, education, and income stability programs.
Presented by PaceSetter Sponsor, The Law Office of Greco, Lander & Shekell, the 39th annual 5K & 10K Race is open to runners and walkers of all ages and abilities.
“This is an awesome community event,” said Melissa Fulton, United Way’s Executive Director. “We have amazing athletes that really push to get the prize money or medals, but we also have many folks who just want to make it across the finish line for the first time. We’ve seen pre-schoolers do the entire 5K, and we’ve had 80-year-olds complete the course. Moms and Dads pushing strollers or pulling wagons filled with kids are pretty common. We’ve had individuals who use wheelchairs and others with mobility issues all cross our finish line. For some, this is an annual family tradition and for others, it is a check off their bucket list.”
One tradition that United Way plans to continue is waiting until the last runner finishes the race before announcing awards.
“I know it can be frustrating, especially for the faster finishers,” said Fulton. “But, those runners at the end need everyone cheering for them. That is when the character of our community really shines.”
Timing is done by Runner’s High. Medals are awarded to the top 3 fastest finishers in each age group and the top 3 overall finishers receive a gift card.
Current course records for the 5K are Josh Simpson at 15:13 from 2015 and Heather Cleary at 17:30 the same year.
Keith Kimmons set the 10K course record at 32 minutes in 2012 and Heather Cleary also holds the 10K record for females with 36:29 in 2012.
All pre-registered participants will receive a long-sleeve athletic shirt courtesy of The Law Office of Greco, Lander & Shekell.
Pre-registration is now open now and the cost is $25.00.
Current PennWest-Clarion students and local high school cross country teams receive a discount. Registrations will be accepted on race morning at $30.00, but a shirt cannot be guaranteed.
Online registrations can be completed at getmeregistered.com or www.UWClarionCo.org.
Paper forms can be picked up at United Way’s office located at 531 ½ Main Street, Clarion, Pa. (behind County Seat Restaurant) or printed from the United Way Facebook page.
For more information about the race or sponsorship opportunities, contact the United Way at 814-226-8760, info@uwclarionco.org, or visit www.uwclarionco.org.
