Wildcats, Chucks Set to Duke it Out on the Kerle Tire Game of the Week

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight with a Friday night matchup between Central Clarion and Punxsutawney, and Explore Sports will have all of the action live from the Weather Capital of the World.

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis on the call.

ABOUT THE GAME

While most football teams would fret about the prospect of replacing a wide receiver who caught 63 passes for 1,556 yards and 13 touchdowns, Central Clarion has not.

Ashton Rex had a historic season for the Wildcats a year ago. But Central Clarion’s offense is more diverse this season.

And, so far, certainly just as potent.

“We knew coming in that, obviously, Ashton was such a big threat last year,” said Central Clarion coach Dave Eggleton. “Those other guys were kind of all young and growing into the role. This year, having guys like Dawson (Smail) and Brady (Quinn) and Mason (Burford) and Tommy (Smith), who has been out the last couple of weeks … we knew all these guys were ready to step up and be the guy this year. We knew we weren’t going to have a guy like Ashton this year, but we knew that we were going to be more dangerous, honestly.”

That has come to be true.

Read the full game preview here.

HOW TO WATCH

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, and D9Sports.com.

