State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest in Farmington Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Found Property in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a found item at a residence in Clarion Township, according to a September 14 release.

Police say the undisclosed property/drugs was found on Sun Lane in Clarion Township around 11:47 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6.

No further details were released.

DUI in Farmington Township

According to a report released on Friday, September 15, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2012 Dodge near State Route 36 and State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, at 5:55 p.m. on Monday, August 7.

Police say the stop resulted in an “on-view DUI arrest.”

The arrestee is a 56-year-old Lickingville woman.

