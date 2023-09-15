 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest in Farmington Township

Friday, September 15, 2023 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State Police Car - SideCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Found Property in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a found item at a residence in Clarion Township, according to a September 14 release.

Police say the undisclosed property/drugs was found on Sun Lane in Clarion Township around 11:47 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6.

No further details were released.

DUI in Farmington Township

According to a report released on Friday, September 15, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2012 Dodge near State Route 36 and State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, at 5:55 p.m. on Monday, August 7.

Police say the stop resulted in an “on-view DUI arrest.”

The arrestee is a 56-year-old Lickingville woman.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.