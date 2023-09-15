Two-Vehicle Crash on Main Street in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the corner of West Main Street and 4th Avenue in Clarion on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call for assistance came in at 5:14 p.m.

exploreClarion reporter Adrian Weber, who was on-scene minutes after the crash, reported that Clarion Hospital EMS and Clarion Fire and Hose Co. No. 1 were at the scene.

Clarion County 9-1-1 could not provide further details, citing an ongoing event.

