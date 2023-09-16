7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, September 16, 2023 @ 12:09 AM
Today
Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday
Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night
Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
