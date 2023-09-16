Andrea (Payne) Guntrum, 43, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

She was born on September 6, 1980, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of Mark Payne and Victoria (McCanna) Wolbert.

Andrea graduated from Cranberry High School and went on to receive her associate degree.

She worked in the medical field for several years before going on to process background checks for the government.

She married Michael Guntrum on September 10, 2016, and he survives.

In her spare time, she enjoyed creating beautiful crafts and artwork, cooking with love and was an avid reader.

She loved music and attending concerts, going out to eat, giving gifts, playing video games, and making memories to laugh about later.

She was always helping anyone who needed support and strongly defended those she loved.

Andrea was happiest when surrounded by her beloved dogs, Willwheaton and Oatie, and when spending time with her family and friends.

Andrea is survived by her husband, Michael Guntrum of Clarion, mother and stepfather; Victoria and Duane Wolbert of Crown, father and stepmother; Mark and Theresa Payne of Venus, stepdaughter; Luna Heeter of Clarion, brother; Asher Finch and his partner Erin of West Virginia, maternal grandmother; Sally McCanna of Rimersburg, step grandmother; Joyce Rapp of Shippenville, two aunts; Linda Hepperly and husband Delmar of Upper Darby and Judy Riggs and husband Steve of Washington, two uncles; Brent McCanna of Rimersburg and Richard Payne 3rd of Colorado, brother-in-law; Brade Guntrum and his fiancé Melissa of Sligo, and, mother-in-law; Carole Guntrum and Howard of Rimersburg.

She is also survived by numerous step aunts and uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandpa, Ronald McCanna, paternal grandpa, Richard Payne 2nd, one aunt, Rita Silvis, paternal step grandmother, Tuan (Tina) Payne and step grandfather, David Rapp.

Funeral services will be private.

The Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg oversees arrangements.

The family suggests memorials be made in Andrea’s name to the Eccles Lesher Memorial Library, 673 Main St. Rimersburg, PA. 16248.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

