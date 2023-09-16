Brian Douglas Rice, 66, of Cooperstown, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born April 24, 1957 in Franklin, he was a son of Francis E. Rice Sr. and Norma Fisher Rice.

He was a 1975 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bird watching, NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For many years he operated Details by Doug.

Doug was a very generous man.

He was kind, loving, funny and smart.

He was loved by everyone who knew him.

His family and friends will remember his as one of the best men ever.

He loved Gracie, his miniature horse and his dog, Sandy.

Surviving are two brothers, Lee Rice of Reno and Tim Rice of Marshall, Michigan and four sisters, Sue McCracken of Jefferson, OH, Mary Dick of Kennerdell, Pearl Hosken of Ashtabula, OH and Ruth Stewart of Shippenville.

Additionally surviving is his special friend Jaime Winger of Cooperstown, whom he resided with for 35 years and her children, Michael, Douglas, Jolene and Jessica and 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and friends Henry Rector and Tim Whitman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Ed Rice, John Rice, Daniel Rice, Russell Rice and a sister, Rita Seigworth.

There will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

