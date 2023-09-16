Christopher Michael Brown, 50, of the Chicago area, passed away on Tuesday, August 29.

He was born on Sunday, July 29, 1973 in Columbia City, Indiana to Gary and Ann Brown, who now live in Winnebago.

Chris graduated from Keystone High School, Knox, Pennsylvania in 1991 and from North Park University, Chicago in 1995.

He loved sports and participated in high school and college football.

For a brief period, he coached football and baseball at Winnebago High School.

He played rugby as a young adult and coached his son’s junior football team.

He spent most of his adult life in the Chicago area, where he worked in heavy equipment sales and repair.

Recently, he lived in Winnebago.

In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by a son, Kurt Brown of Naperville; Kurt’s mother, Julie Brown of Naperville; a brother, Nathan (Dana) Brown of Rockford; a sister, Rachel (Joshusa) Reinders of Ambridge, Pennsylvania; and special friend, Charlotte Dawson of Lyons.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Thursday, September 7 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 1860 South Mulford Road, Rockford.

A service will follow.

Retired pastor and family friend, Rev. Kenneth Schmoyer, will officiate.

He will be assisted by Rev. Gavin Brandt of Winnebago United Methodist Church, where Chris attended.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Football Program, Neuqua Valley High School, 2360 95th Street, Naperville, Illinois 60565.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.fitzgeraldfh.com/.

