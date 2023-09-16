Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peach & Blueberry Galette

Adding peaches and a rustic crust creates a bit of summer fun, perfect for a picnic!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar



1/2 teaspoon salt10 tablespoons cold unsalted butter4 tablespoons 2% milk1 large egg yolk, room temperature

FILLING:

1 pound medium peaches, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch slices (about 3 cups)

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 large egg, beaten

2 tablespoons demerara sugar

Blueberry ice cream, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, and salt; cut in butter until crumbly. Combine milk and egg yolk; gradually add to flour mixture, tossing with a fork until dough holds together when pressed. Shape into a disk; cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight.

-Preheat oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough to a 13-in. circle. Transfer to a parchment-lined 14-in. pizza pan. Refrigerate, covered, while preparing filling.

-For The filling, combine peaches, blueberries, brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt. Arrange over crust to within 1-1/2 in. of edge. Fold crust edge over filling, pleating as you go and leaving an opening in the center. Brush beaten egg over folded crust; sprinkle with demerara sugar.

-Bake until crust is golden and filling is bubbly, 50-55 minutes. Transfer the tart to a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes before cutting. Serve warm, with ice cream, if desired.

