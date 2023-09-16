George Everett Rossey of Kennesaw, Georgia, 74, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023.

George Rossey was born in Clarion, Pennsylvania and joined the United States Marines right out of high school.

Among other metals and awards, he was a two-time Purple Heart recipient while serving in the Vietnam War.

He was a retired Cobb County Mediator, an avid antique car collector and never missed a bargain.

George was loved by many people, especially his best friend and partner in life, Carole Anderson.

He is also survived by his brothers Thomas Rossey and Sam Rossey and his sister Suzie Rhoads, all from Clarion, Pennsylvania.

Online condolences may be sharec with the family at https://www.southerncremations.com/.

