John R. Bernard, Jr., age 89, of Cranberry, passed away Thursday evening, September 14, 2023 in Shippenville.

He served in the U.S. Army in the 1950s.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor (Judson) Bernard.

There will be no visitation or service held.

Funeral arrangements by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hilebest.com.

