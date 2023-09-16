Lewis W. “Lewie” Knight Jr., age 66 of Shippenville passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023 at Butler Hospital after a lengthy illness.

He was a son of the late Lewis William Knight, Sr. and Elizabeth Mealy Knight.

Lewie’s most recent employment was at Matson Lumber Co. in in Brookville.

After getting disabled with COPD, he worked as a security guard for Matson Lumber until January 2020.

When he was healthy, he loved fishing and hunting.

He liked old lawn tractors and hit and miss engines and went to many shows with his dad.

Survivors include two sisters: Kim Watson (Eugene Henry) of Knox and Sharon Bell (James) of Mayport, and brother, Herbert Knight (Rose) of Shippenville.

Lewie is also survived by his nephews: Nathan Hargenrader (Crystal) of Shippenville and Jason Bell (Whitney) of Hermitage; nieces: Misty Wolf (Kip) of Raleigh, NC and Sharon Barron (David) of Ford Cliff, and several step nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 23, 2023 in the St. Mark’s Church of Christ, 131 Monroe Church Rd, Knox, PA 16232.

In place of flowers the family is accepting donations to help with funeral costs.

Online condolences may be sent to Lewie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

