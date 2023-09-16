 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Lewis W. “Lewie” Knight Jr.

Saturday, September 16, 2023 @ 09:09 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-fOSGfGxf3bru (1)Lewis W. “Lewie” Knight Jr., age 66 of Shippenville passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023 at Butler Hospital after a lengthy illness.

He was a son of the late Lewis William Knight, Sr. and Elizabeth Mealy Knight.

Lewie’s most recent employment was at Matson Lumber Co. in in Brookville.

After getting disabled with COPD, he worked as a security guard for Matson Lumber until January 2020.

When he was healthy, he loved fishing and hunting.

He liked old lawn tractors and hit and miss engines and went to many shows with his dad.

Survivors include two sisters: Kim Watson (Eugene Henry) of Knox and Sharon Bell (James) of Mayport, and brother, Herbert Knight (Rose) of Shippenville.

Lewie is also survived by his nephews: Nathan Hargenrader (Crystal) of Shippenville and Jason Bell (Whitney) of Hermitage; nieces: Misty Wolf (Kip) of Raleigh, NC and Sharon Barron (David) of Ford Cliff, and several step nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 23, 2023 in the St. Mark’s Church of Christ, 131 Monroe Church Rd, Knox, PA 16232.

In place of flowers the family is accepting donations to help with funeral costs.

Online condolences may be sent to Lewie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.