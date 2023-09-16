NEW DETAILS: Man Escapes Death in Struggle for Knife with Ex-Girlfriend in Jefferson County

WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a 20-year-old man fought for his life while his ex-girlfriend tried to stab him to death in his car in Jefferson County on Thursday morning.

According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Paige Nicole Lander, of Brookville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Friday, September 15.

According to a criminal complaint, Lander’s mother received a text message around 4:17 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, from her daughter saying she was “sorry.”

When Lander’s mother tried to call, Lander asked her to stop calling. She then went into her daughter’s bedroom and found written by her daughter, indicating she was depressed, and had suicidal intentions, the complaint states.

Lander’s mother immediately contacted the authorities.

PSP Punxsutawney pinged Lander’s cell phone and a search began along State Route 28 in Warsaw Township.

Around 6:04 a.m., Troopers Ian MacTavish and John Connor of PSP DuBois were assisting PSP Punxsutawney search the area along State Route 28 for Lander. The troopers were then called to respond to a residence in the 200 block of Moore Lane, in Brockway, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County, the complaint notes.

Responding troopers found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times, according to the complaint.

The victim told the responding troopers that his ex girlfriend, Paige Lander, had stabbed him, the complaint states.

The victim was transported to DuBois Regional Medical Center. There, around 7:00 a.m., he was interviewed by Trooper Carol Strishock.

Trooper Strishock observed a cut to the victim’s right eyebrow area and his upper left lip, which were still bleeding. There was a non-bleeding cut to his right front neck area, and a non-bleeding cut to his left rear neck. There was also a deep cut “to the bone” on his right hand between the thumb and forefinger, the complaint indicates.

There were cuts to the pads of two fingers on his left hand, as well, exposing the tendons, the complaint notes.

The victim stated he dated Lander, but they broke up about eight months ago. He said they took a break from their relationship for a couple weeks, but then talked, and decided to break up for good. The victim stated they remained friends; however, Lander still had feelings for him. Lander used an app to send messages and the victim would kept blocking her, the complaint indicates.

The victim estimated Lander sent him 200 to 300 messages since they broke up, the complaint notes.

The victim explained he was leaving to go to work this morning (September 14), and as he approached his vehicle, he noticed the driver’s door was not pushed shut all the way. He looked quickly in the backseat, but did not see anything.

Police noted in the complaint that the victim always keeps a pillow and blanket in his back seat.

The victim started down the driveway, and when he got about halfway, he noticed a vehicle blocking the driveway. Just as he recognized the vehicle as being Lander’s, she allegedly popped up from the backseat and started to assault him, according to the complaint.

The victim did not see the knife initially, but saw her hand coming towards him. He attempted to grab her hand and grabbed the knife blade instead, the complaint indicates.

During the struggle, the victim was unable to get the knife away from Lander, and he was cut multiple times, the complaint notes.

The victim stated Lander said she hated him, wanted him dead, and “did not like her life,” the complaint states.

The victim pleaded with Lander to let him go and said he just wanted to go to work, earn some money, and live his life. He pleaded with her and said he would not report her if she let him go. Lander said she did not believe him. Lander then stopped the attack and got out of the right rear side of the car. The victim got out the driver’s door and was unsure if she was going to come around the car and “finish the job,” the complaint indicates.

The victim was afraid for his life as Lander ran to her vehicle and left. The victim then fell to the ground and laid there a minute before running back to the house to get help, the complaint notes.

On September 14, a search warrant was executed on Landers vehicle, a 2008 GMC Envoy. A suspected bloodstained wipe, and a black handled folding knife were found in the pouch area behind the front passenger seat, the complaint states.

A package of glass wipes were also found between the front driver seat and the center console along with suspected blood, the complaint indicates.

On September 14, Lander was found by PSP Punxsutawney at her residence and transported to PSP DuBois. Suspected blood was observed on the right front hip area of the sweatpants Lander was wearing, as well as on the right front of her shoe, according to the complaint.

These items were seized and a search warrant was obtained for the purposes of analysis of the suspected blood, the complaint notes.

Lander was arraigned on the following charges at 9:40 a.m. on Friday, September 15, in front of District Judge David Inzana:

Criminal Attempt – Murder Of The First Degree, H1

Criminal Attempt – Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, Felony 2

Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

She was placed in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $400,000.00 monetary bail.

She is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

